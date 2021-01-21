During the last session, Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s traded shares were 1,573,144, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.48% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CLR share is $30.98, that puts it down -55.44% from that peak though still a striking +65.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.9. The company’s market capitalization is $7.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3Million shares over the past three months.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. CLR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 22 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Trading Information

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) registered a 1.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.3% in intraday trading to $20.61 this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.53%, and it has moved by 18.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.27%. The short interest in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 16.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.1, which implies an increase of 0.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $27 respectively. As a result, CLR is trading at a discount of 35.47% off the target high and -44.81% off the low.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Continental Resources, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) shares have gone up +10.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -144.44% against -37.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -116.4% this quarter and then jump 175% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -45.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $763.9 Million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $810.75 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.2 Billion and $880.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -36.1% and then fell by -8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.6%. While earnings are projected to return -21% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Biggest Investors

Continental Resources, Inc. insiders own 82.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.67%, with the float percentage being 90.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.12 Million shares (or 1.67% of all shares), a total value of $75.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.55 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $68.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 2,689,552 shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 Million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $29.32 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored