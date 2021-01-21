During the last session, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 2,016,560, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $104.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.73% or -$2.93. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $115.27, that puts it down -10.42% from that peak though still a striking +80.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.62. The company’s market capitalization is $43.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. CHWY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY): Trading Information

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) registered a -2.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.44% in intraday trading to $115.2 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.23%, and it has moved by 4.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.13%. The short interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 14.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.92, which implies a decline of -3.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $133 respectively. As a result, CHWY is trading at a discount of 27.41% off the target high and -28.15% off the low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares have gone up +113.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.69% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 66.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.07 Billion by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.35 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 5.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Biggest Investors

Chewy, Inc. insiders own 24.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.13%, with the float percentage being 119.31%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 449 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.86 Million shares (or 17.69% of all shares), a total value of $924.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.47 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $354.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3,234,218 shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 Million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $109.19 Million.

