During the last session, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s traded shares were 1,559,373, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.88% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the CEMI share is $15.89, that puts it down -150.63% from that peak though still a striking +64.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $127.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CEMI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI): Trading Information

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) registered a 9.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.79% in intraday trading to $6.59- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.76%, and it has moved by 15.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.47%. The short interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is 3.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 41.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $10 respectively. As a result, CEMI is trading at a discount of 57.73% off the target high and 26.18% off the low.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) shares have gone up +16.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.96% against 7.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -16.7% this quarter and then jump 17.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.77 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.43 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.85 Million and $6.86 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.8% and then fell by -6.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.6%. While earnings are projected to return -48% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s Biggest Investors

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. insiders own 13.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.75%, with the float percentage being 39.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.31 Million shares (or 6.47% of all shares), a total value of $6.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 542,939 shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 434.94 Thousand, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored