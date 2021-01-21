During the last session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares were 1,138,745, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $269.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.86% or -$5.12. The 52-week high for the CVNA share is $302.46, that puts it down -12.07% from that peak though still a striking +91.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.16. The company’s market capitalization is $46.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CVNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA): Trading Information

Carvana Co. (CVNA) registered a -1.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.77% in intraday trading to $302.4 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.43%, and it has moved by 1.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.67%. The short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 17.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 10.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $254.68, which implies a decline of -5.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $350 respectively. As a result, CVNA is trading at a discount of 29.69% off the target high and -70.36% off the low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Carvana Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares have gone up +86.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0% against 11%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38% this quarter and then jump 58.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6 Billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.1 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.7% and then jump by 53.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.2%. While earnings are projected to return -20.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Biggest Investors

Carvana Co. insiders own 2.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 119.06%, with the float percentage being 122.52%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 423 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.69 Million shares (or 12.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.31 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.85 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 2,632,309 shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $587.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 Million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $490.26 Million.

