During the last session, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s traded shares were 8,556,688, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 74.93% or $2.51. The 52-week high for the CGIX share is $10.39, that puts it down -77.3% from that peak though still a striking +67.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.92. The company’s market capitalization is $23.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 240.32 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 516.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CGIX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX): Trading Information

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) registered a 74.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $5.95- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 77.04%, and it has moved by 117.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.55%. The short interest in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) is 120.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90, which implies an increase of 1435.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $90 respectively. As a result, CGIX is trading at a discount of 1435.84% off the target high and 1435.84% off the low.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.77 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.24 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.67 Million and $7.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.5% and then jump by 59.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.7%. While earnings are projected to return 22.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s Biggest Investors

Cancer Genetics, Inc. insiders own 7.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.92%, with the float percentage being 18.29%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 193.4 Thousand shares (or 4.73% of all shares), a total value of $802.61 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.67 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $152.16 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 10,519 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.65 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.8 Thousand, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $12.42 Thousand.

