During the recent session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares were 1,246,305, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.68% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the VEON share is $2.78, that puts it down -57.06% from that peak though still a striking +32.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.2. The company’s market capitalization is $3.1 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 Million shares over the past three months.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. VEON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON): Trading Information

VEON Ltd. (VEON) registered a -3.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.25% in intraday trading to $1.9 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.55%, and it has moved by 12.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.71%. The short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 14.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.87, which implies an increase of 5.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $2.4 respectively. As a result, VEON is trading at a discount of 35.59% off the target high and -15.25% off the low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.97 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.04 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.25 Billion and $2.1 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.5% and then fell by -2.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 79.8%. While earnings are projected to return 256.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VEON Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VEON Ltd. is 0.3, with the dividend yield indicating at 16.3 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.74%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Biggest Investors

VEON Ltd. insiders own 56.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.66%, with the float percentage being 53.97%. Exor Investments (UK) LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 53.11 Million shares (or 3.04% of all shares), a total value of $66.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.45 Million shares, is of TT International Asset Management LTD’s that is approximately 2.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $58.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF owns about 9,621,666 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.66 Million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $8.55 Million.

