During the last session, Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s traded shares were 1,116,652, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.54% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the ENBL share is $10.44, that puts it down -83.8% from that peak though still a striking +71.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 890.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. ENBL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL): Trading Information

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) registered a -4.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.84% in intraday trading to $6.30- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by 0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.98%. The short interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) is 3.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.19, which implies an increase of 8.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $8 respectively. As a result, ENBL is trading at a discount of 40.85% off the target high and -29.58% off the low.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Enable Midstream Partners, LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) shares have gone up +19.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -89.11% against -10.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -40.9% this quarter and then fall -29.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -16.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $721.3 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $774.95 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $731Million and $648Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.3% and then jump by 19.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -8.5%. While earnings are projected to return -25.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ENBL Dividend Yield

Enable Midstream Partners, LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enable Midstream Partners, LP is 0.66, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 12.43%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s Biggest Investors

Enable Midstream Partners, LP insiders own 79.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.52%, with the float percentage being 51.55%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.72 Million shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $44.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.27 Million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $25.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2020 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 10,383,536 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 Million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $12.72 Million.

