During the last session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s traded shares were 3,813,329, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the BHC share is $30.15, that puts it down -11.63% from that peak though still a striking +58.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.15. The company’s market capitalization is $9.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BHC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.08.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC): Trading Information

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.88% in intraday trading to $27.81 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.08%, and it has moved by 30.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.86%. The short interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is 15.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.34, which implies a decline of -2.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $40 respectively. As a result, BHC is trading at a discount of 48.09% off the target high and -29.66% off the low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares have gone up +52.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.35% against -5.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3.6% this quarter and then jump 9.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.14 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.22 Billion and $2.01 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -4% and then jump by 0.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.7%. While earnings are projected to return 57% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.4% per annum.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Biggest Investors

Bausch Health Companies Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.75%, with the float percentage being 67.13%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 498 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.84 Million shares (or 7.28% of all shares), a total value of $401.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.93 Million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $278.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund owns about 5,664,399 shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.78 Million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $78.9 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored