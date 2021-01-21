During the last session, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s traded shares were 1,178,350, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.92% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the AKER share is $8.85, that puts it down -219.49% from that peak though still a striking +44.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $51.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 565.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AKER has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER): Trading Information

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) registered a 9.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $2.85- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.52%, and it has moved by 37.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.2%. The short interest in Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) is 656.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 489.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $768, which implies an increase of 27625.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $768 and $768 respectively. As a result, AKER is trading at a discount of 27625.63% off the target high and 27625.63% off the low.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.1%. While earnings are projected to return 73.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s Biggest Investors

Akers Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 16.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.36%, with the float percentage being 19.49%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 299.91 Thousand shares (or 3.39% of all shares), a total value of $674.8 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.58 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $100.31 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 136,872 shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $279.22 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.98 Thousand, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $80.96 Thousand.

