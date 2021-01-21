During the last session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares were 1,197,936, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.7% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BCLI share is $17.95, that puts it down -245.19% from that peak though still a striking +26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.8. The company’s market capitalization is $164.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 591.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BCLI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI): Trading Information

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) registered a -1.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.31% in intraday trading to $5.61- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.33%, and it has moved by -2.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.92%. The short interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is 5.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.5, which implies an increase of 332.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $25 respectively. As a result, BCLI is trading at a discount of 380.77% off the target high and 284.62% off the low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.4%. While earnings are projected to return -52.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Biggest Investors

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 19.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.78%, with the float percentage being 28.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.87 Million shares (or 5.93% of all shares), a total value of $31.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 670,455 shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 656.53 Thousand, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $11.11 Million.

