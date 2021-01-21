During the recent session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares were 1,588,860, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the VRT share is $21.49, that puts it down -5.5% from that peak though still a striking +76.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $6.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VRT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT): Trading Information

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.14% in intraday trading to $21.49 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.07%, and it has moved by 7.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.19%. The short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) is 3.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.44, which implies an increase of 19.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $29 respectively. As a result, VRT is trading at a discount of 42.37% off the target high and -1.82% off the low.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertiv Holdings Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) shares have gone up +49.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1600% against 3.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 580% this quarter and then jump 288.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.17 Billion and $897.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.8% and then jump by 16.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.9% per annum.

VRT Dividend Yield

Vertiv Holdings Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co. is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s Biggest Investors

Vertiv Holdings Co. insiders own 3.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.84%, with the float percentage being 88.04%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 95.26 Million shares (or 29.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.07 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $364.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7,903,500 shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.02 Million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $104.31 Million.

