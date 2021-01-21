During the recent session, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s traded shares were 1,383,032, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.75% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the MYT share is $2.77, that puts it down -33.82% from that peak though still a striking +90.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $16.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2Million shares, and the average trade volume was 814.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MYT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): Trading Information

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) registered a -6.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.91% in intraday trading to $2.77- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.92%, and it has moved by 20.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.54%. The short interest in Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is 241.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18%. While earnings are projected to return -22.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Biggest Investors

Urban Tea, Inc. insiders own 11.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.29%, with the float percentage being 11.66%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.33 Thousand shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $40.64 Thousand in shares.

