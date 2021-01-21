During the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 1,239,079, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.46% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the KC share is $49.92, that puts it down -10.66% from that peak though still a striking +62.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.01. The company’s market capitalization is $9.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. KC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC): Trading Information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.08% in intraday trading to $47.53 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.37%, and it has moved by -4.93% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.58%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 4.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 33.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Biggest Investors

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 1.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.62%, with the float percentage being 20.96%. First Trust Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.35 Million shares (or 25.41% of all shares), a total value of $187.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.61 Million shares, is of Carmignac Gestion’s that is approximately 22.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $165.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 5,861,760 shares. This amounts to just over 23.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $173.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 Million, or about 5.68% of the stock, which is worth about $41.95 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored