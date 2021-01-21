During the recent session, INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s traded shares were 1,962,335, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.32% or -$4.1. The 52-week high for the INMB share is $29.99, that puts it down -42.67% from that peak though still a striking +89.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.2. The company’s market capitalization is $286.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 308Million shares, and the average trade volume was 174.87 Million shares over the past three months.

INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. INMB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB): Trading Information

INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) registered a -16.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.41% in intraday trading to $29.99 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16%, and it has moved by 88.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.71%. The short interest in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is 564.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies a decline of -4.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $26 respectively. As a result, INMB is trading at a discount of 23.69% off the target high and -28.64% off the low.

INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 41.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s Biggest Investors

INmune Bio, Inc. insiders own 45.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.61%, with the float percentage being 22.95%. Granite Point Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 250Thousand shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $2.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 206.7 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 166,550 shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.43 Thousand, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $344.61 Thousand.

