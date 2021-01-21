During the last session, bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares were 1,465,446, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.29% or -$1.63. The 52-week high for the BLUE share is $96.63, that puts it down -101.82% from that peak though still a striking +18.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.95. The company’s market capitalization is $3.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BLUE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.9.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE): Trading Information

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) registered a -3.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.61% in intraday trading to $52.97 this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.5%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.65%. The short interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 7.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.8, which implies an increase of 66.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $146 respectively. As a result, BLUE is trading at a discount of 204.93% off the target high and 0.25% off the low.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that bluebird bio, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) shares have jump down -27.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.98% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.2% this quarter and then jump 17.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 482.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.85 Million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.73 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10Million and $21.86 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.5% and then fell by -14.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -50.8%. While earnings are projected to return -34% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Biggest Investors

bluebird bio, Inc. insiders own 0.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.55%, with the float percentage being 98.05%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.1 Million shares (or 12.2% of all shares), a total value of $436.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.21 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Company, LLP’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $389.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5,493,866 shares. This amounts to just over 8.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $296.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.34 Million, or about 8.04% of the stock, which is worth about $276.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored