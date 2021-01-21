During the last session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares were 1,218,770, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.89% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the BNTC share is $17.415, that puts it down -348.84% from that peak though still a striking +35.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $17.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 146.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 497.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BNTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC): Trading Information

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) registered a 6.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.82% in intraday trading to $4.40- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.3%, and it has moved by 37.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.33%. The short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 42.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 260.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, BNTC is trading at a discount of 260.82% off the target high and 260.82% off the low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 57.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Biggest Investors

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders own 16.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.17%, with the float percentage being 10.93%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 34.84 Thousand shares (or 0.79% of all shares), a total value of $218.78 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.58 Thousand shares, is of Credit Suisse Ag/’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $97.83 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored