During the recent session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares were 10,466,410, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.83% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the BBD share is $8.34, that puts it down -75.95% from that peak though still a striking +43.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.68. The company’s market capitalization is $38.63 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. BBD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD): Trading Information

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) registered a -3.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.21% in intraday trading to $5.36- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.1%, and it has moved by -8.72% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -10.46%. The short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 24.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.55 and $7.27 respectively. As a result, BBD is trading at a discount of 53.38% off the target high and -4.01% off the low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Bradesco S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares have gone up +14.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.7% against -17.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -38.9% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -36.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.81 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.56 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.84 Billion and $5.79 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -29.7% and then fell by -4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.51%. While earnings are projected to return -50% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.6% per annum.

BBD Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.31%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Biggest Investors

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.54%, with the float percentage being 17.55%. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 347 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 83.84 Million shares (or 1.89% of all shares), a total value of $287.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.29 Million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $165.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio owns about 16,456,965 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.81 Million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $83.18 Million.

