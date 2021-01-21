During the last session, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s traded shares were 1,307,952, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $164.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.26% or $5.2. The 52-week high for the AAXN share is $168.41, that puts it down -2.34% from that peak though still a striking +69.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.05. The company’s market capitalization is $10.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 591.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AAXN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN): Trading Information

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) registered a 3.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $168.4 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.9%, and it has moved by 31.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.3%. The short interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) is 2.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $134.13, which implies a decline of -18.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105 and $185 respectively. As a result, AAXN is trading at a discount of 12.42% off the target high and -36.19% off the low.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Axon Enterprise, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) shares have gone up +78.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.58% against 5.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -14.6% this quarter and then fall -32.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.03 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.09 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $171.85 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.4%. While earnings are projected to return -97.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.8% per annum.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s Biggest Investors

Axon Enterprise, Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.18%, with the float percentage being 89.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 436 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.14 Million shares (or 9.66% of all shares), a total value of $556.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.53 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $501.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,769,397 shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 Million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $203.03 Million.

