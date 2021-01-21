During the last session, ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s traded shares were 1,024,241, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.95% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ABIO share is $22, that puts it down -377.22% from that peak though still a striking +52.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $42.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 663.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 442.37 Million shares over the past three months.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ABIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO): Trading Information

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) registered a -2.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.96% in intraday trading to $4.80- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.96%, and it has moved by 15.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.96%. The short interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) is 126.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 51.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, ABIO is trading at a discount of 51.84% off the target high and 51.84% off the low.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.3%. While earnings are projected to return 59.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s Biggest Investors

ARCA biopharma, Inc. insiders own 0.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.43%, with the float percentage being 8.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 287.26 Thousand shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.31 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $169.33 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) shares are Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Tekla Life Sciences Investors owns about 32,461 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.48 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.6 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $24.77 Thousand.

