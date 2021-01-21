During the recent session, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 3,904,612, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.26% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $23.72, that puts it down -1.11% from that peak though still a striking +72.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.54. The company’s market capitalization is $3.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.98 Million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. AEO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO): Trading Information

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) registered a 3.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $23.72 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.22%, and it has moved by 21.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.09%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 24.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.53, which implies a decline of -3.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $28 respectively. As a result, AEO is trading at a discount of 19.35% off the target high and -27.54% off the low.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) shares have gone up +119.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -110.14% against -7.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -18.9% this quarter and then jump 107.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $802.8 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.31 Billion and $634.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.1% and then jump by 26.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.7%. While earnings are projected to return -23.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.77% per annum.

AEO Dividend Yield

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 08, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is 0.55, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.15%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Biggest Investors

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. insiders own 6.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 122.28%, with the float percentage being 131.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 396 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.5 Million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $244.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.15 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $194.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) shares are Vanguard Selected Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Selected Value Fund owns about 4,889,900 shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.2 Million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $62.27 Million.

