During the recent session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s traded shares were 3,240,408, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.88% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the AIM share is $7.11, that puts it down -241.83% from that peak though still a striking +62.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $84.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 Million shares over the past three months.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM): Trading Information

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) registered a -5.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.63% in intraday trading to $2.43- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.7%, and it has moved by -4.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.9%. The short interest in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) is 2.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 204.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, AIM is trading at a discount of 260.58% off the target high and 140.38% off the low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) shares have jump down -36.68% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.2% this quarter and then jump 59.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 235.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50Million and $330Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 600% and then fell by -54.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.3%. While earnings are projected to return 73.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Biggest Investors

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. insiders own 1.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.68%, with the float percentage being 6.78%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 805.42 Thousand shares (or 1.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 502.69 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 388,055 shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $834.32 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 155.44 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $286Thousand.

