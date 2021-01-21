During the last session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares were 1,296,649, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the CGEN share is $19.9, that puts it down -50.08% from that peak though still a striking +55.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. CGEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN): Trading Information

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.75% in intraday trading to $14.22 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.51%, and it has moved by 4.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.5%. The short interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 4.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.43, which implies an increase of 61.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $28 respectively. As a result, CGEN is trading at a discount of 111.16% off the target high and 35.75% off the low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -13.1%. While earnings are projected to return -5.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Compugen Ltd. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.16%, with the float percentage being 53.36%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.67 Million shares (or 21.37% of all shares), a total value of $287.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 Million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $113.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 10,855,726 shares. This amounts to just over 13.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.72 Million, or about 6.92% of the stock, which is worth about $69.28 Million.

