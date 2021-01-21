During the last session, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s traded shares were 1,099,770, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.42% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the SQNS share is $8.39, that puts it down -7.29% from that peak though still a striking +57.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $259.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 973.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 566.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SQNS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS): Trading Information

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) registered a 7.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.79% in intraday trading to $8.39- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.89%, and it has moved by 38.9% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.47%. The short interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is 463.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.6, which implies an increase of 48.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $13 respectively. As a result, SQNS is trading at a discount of 66.24% off the target high and 27.88% off the low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sequans Communications S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares have gone up +10.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.08% against 4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.7% this quarter and then jump 36.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.54 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.58 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.17 Million and $8.77 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 69.5% and then jump by 66.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.7%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.35% per annum.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Biggest Investors

Sequans Communications S.A. insiders own 4.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.65%, with the float percentage being 48.9%. Bpifrance SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.38 Million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $20.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 Million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares are Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund owns about 216,716 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.4 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $129.26 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored