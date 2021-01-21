During the last session, Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares were 1,071,982, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the FOSL share is $13.61, that puts it down -48.26% from that peak though still a striking +70.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.69. The company’s market capitalization is $472.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 765.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. FOSL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL): Trading Information

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.72% in intraday trading to $10.64 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.31%, and it has moved by 1.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.88%. The short interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 7.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies a decline of -72.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, FOSL is trading at a discount of -72.77% off the target high and -72.77% off the low.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $333.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $522.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -38.2% and then fell by -26.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.5%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.9% per annum.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Biggest Investors

Fossil Group, Inc. insiders own 9.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.09%, with the float percentage being 102.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.42 Million shares (or 14.41% of all shares), a total value of $42.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.9 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $39.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 4,062,547 shares. This amounts to just over 7.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.02 Million, or about 5.86% of the stock, which is worth about $26.15 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored