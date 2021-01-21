During the last session, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s traded shares were 1,057,622, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $123.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the NTRA share is $127.11, that puts it down -3.02% from that peak though still a striking +86.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.87. The company’s market capitalization is $10.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 753.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 693.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. NTRA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA): Trading Information

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3% in intraday trading to $127.1 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.32%, and it has moved by 21.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.98%. The short interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is 5.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.11, which implies a decline of -4.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87 and $140 respectively. As a result, NTRA is trading at a discount of 13.47% off the target high and -29.49% off the low.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Natera, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natera, Inc. (NTRA) shares have gone up +150.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.9% against 10.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -43.2% this quarter and then fall -33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.92 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.8 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $83.24 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 19% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Biggest Investors

Natera, Inc. insiders own 4.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.12%, with the float percentage being 102.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 368 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.15 Million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $516.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.56 Million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $401.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 3,697,466 shares. This amounts to just over 4.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $248.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 Million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $153.87 Million.

