During the last session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s traded shares were 1,281,199, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the NEX share is $6.285, that puts it down -70.33% from that peak though still a striking +72.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $791.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 Million shares over the past three months.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. NEX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX): Trading Information

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.65% in intraday trading to $4.13- this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.44%, and it has moved by 8.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.27%. The short interest in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is 4.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.29, which implies an increase of 16.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $5.25 respectively. As a result, NEX is trading at a discount of 42.28% off the target high and -18.7% off the low.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares have gone up +33.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -421.74% against -15.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -277.8% this quarter and then fall -200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -39.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.19 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $223.39 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $648.43 Million and $627.62 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -70.5% and then fell by -64.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.2%. While earnings are projected to return -259.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Biggest Investors

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. insiders own 3.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.73%, with the float percentage being 91.68%. Feinberg Stephen is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 40.08 Million shares (or 18.7% of all shares), a total value of $74.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.63 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $36.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 6,188,202 shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.1 Million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $9.43 Million.

