During the last session, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s traded shares were 1,118,544, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.91% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the AERI share is $23.04, that puts it down -44.36% from that peak though still a striking +43.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.01. The company’s market capitalization is $747.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 638.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 647.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. AERI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI): Trading Information

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) registered a 5.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $16.05 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.91%, and it has moved by 21.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.13%. The short interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is 5.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.67, which implies an increase of 67.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $50 respectively. As a result, AERI is trading at a discount of 213.28% off the target high and -37.34% off the low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) shares have gone up +16.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.53% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24% this quarter and then jump 13.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.34 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.95 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.66 Million and $20.06 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -9.4% and then jump by 9.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.1%. While earnings are projected to return 21.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Biggest Investors

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.26%, with the float percentage being 111.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.04 Million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $47.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $43.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,259,839 shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 Million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $12.72 Million.

