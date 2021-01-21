During the last session, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s traded shares were 2,801,117, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.03% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the ARAY share is $5.4, that puts it down -0.37% from that peak though still a striking +75.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $491.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 646.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 861.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ARAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY): Trading Information

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) registered a 13.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $5.40- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.6%, and it has moved by 14.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.02%. The short interest in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is 5.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 30.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $10 respectively. As a result, ARAY is trading at a discount of 85.87% off the target high and -25.65% off the low.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Accuray Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares have gone up +139.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 14.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -116.7% this quarter and then fall -66.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.8%. While earnings are projected to return 122.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Biggest Investors

Accuray Incorporated insiders own 3.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.74%, with the float percentage being 78.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.83 Million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $16.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 Million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 6.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 3,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 Million, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $6.98 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored