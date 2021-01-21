During the last session, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s traded shares were 1,324,615, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.01% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AXAS share is $11, that puts it down -285.96% from that peak though still a striking +50.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $23.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 328.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. AXAS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS): Trading Information

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) registered a 4.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $2.90- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.95%, and it has moved by 5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.45%. The short interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is 542.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -29.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, AXAS is trading at a discount of -29.82% off the target high and -29.82% off the low.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) shares have jump down -34.63% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 88.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -64.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.3 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.85 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.28 Million and $22Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -45.9% and then fell by -32.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.4%. While earnings are projected to return -213.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 2% per annum.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Biggest Investors

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.53%, with the float percentage being 11.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 286.47 Thousand shares (or 3.41% of all shares), a total value of $836.5 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 168.45 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $491.87 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 167,443 shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $488.93 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 120.1 Thousand, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $350.69 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored