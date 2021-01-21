During the last session, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s traded shares were 5,018,360, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 76.01% or $2.44. The 52-week high for the KRKR share is $7.69, that puts it down -36.11% from that peak though still a striking +59.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.29. The company’s market capitalization is $211.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 67.24 Million shares over the past three months.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. KRKR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR): Trading Information

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) registered a 76.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.03% in intraday trading to $6.28- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 81.67%, and it has moved by 90.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.51%. The short interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 10.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that 36Kr Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) shares have gone up +55.65% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -70.8% this quarter and then jump 58.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -35.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.03 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.14 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46.37 Million and $9.4 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -52.5% and then jump by 39.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -955.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Biggest Investors

36Kr Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.08%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 28.06 Thousand shares (or 2.03% of all shares), a total value of $70.98 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 150 shares, is of Advisory Services Network, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $379.

