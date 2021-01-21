During the last session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares were 1,699,545, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the QFIN share is $18.06, that puts it down -20.88% from that peak though still a striking +57.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.37. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 908.35 Million shares over the past three months.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. QFIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 225.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.82 Million shares, is of TT International Asset Management LTD’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $129.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2020 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 660,472 shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 634.92 Thousand, or about 0.5% of the stock, which is worth about $7.94 Million.

