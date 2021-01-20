In the last trading session, 26,821,035 shares of the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:COCP) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.19, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.15 Million. COCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -38.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.54% since then. We note from Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 Million.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended COCP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP): Trading Information

Instantly COCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 45.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.45- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.5 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 116.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COCP is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +128.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 105.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.04% of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares, and 23.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.48%. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 3.82 Million shares worth $3.56 Million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 9.55% or 2.86 Million shares worth $2.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 689163 shares worth $640.65 Thousand, making up 2.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 489.42 Thousand shares worth around $454.97 Thousand, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.

