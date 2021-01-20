In the last trading session, 1,339,000 shares of the Array Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.36, and it changed around $2.43 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.14 Billion. ARRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.78, offering almost -13.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.93% since then. We note from Array Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 Million.

Array Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.68, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Array Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 165.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.83% per year for the next five years.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.97% of Array Technologies, Inc. shares, and 77.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.54%. Array Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Axel Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 110Thousand shares worth $4.75 Million.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2498727 shares worth $113.89 Million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 2.11 Million shares worth around $96.11 Million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.

