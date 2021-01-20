In the last trading session, 2,805,772 shares of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc.(NASDAQ:WPRT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.97, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $952.1 Million. WPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.4, offering almost -6.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.96% since then. We note from Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 Million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WPRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT): Trading Information

Instantly WPRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.40- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.2424 over the last five days. On the other hand, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPRT is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +72.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.27 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to make $72.65 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.33 Million and $61.45 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.69% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, and 18.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.65%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 6.27 Million shares worth $10.22 Million.

Pembroke Management, LTD, with 3.58% or 4.8 Million shares worth $7.82 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2271533 shares worth $3.7 Million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held roughly 600Thousand shares worth around $978Thousand, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.

