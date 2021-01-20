In the last trading session, 1,056,850 shares of the Twist Bioscience Corporation(NASDAQ:TWST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $205.49, and it changed around $24.14 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.99 Billion. TWST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $207.12, offering almost -0.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.99% since then. We note from Twist Bioscience Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 815.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.84 Million.

Twist Bioscience Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TWST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST): Trading Information

Instantly TWST has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $207.1 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.2066 over the last five days. On the other hand, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -43.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWST is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $140. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -31.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) projections and forecasts

Twist Bioscience Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +264.73 percent over the past six months and at a 1% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +56.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.38 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Twist Bioscience Corporation to make $26.93 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $16.07 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Twist Bioscience Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 8.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.02% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, and 88.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.55%. Twist Bioscience Corporation stock is held by 285 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.5% of the shares, which is about 3.16 Million shares worth $240.1 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.44% or 3.13 Million shares worth $237.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3059536 shares worth $432.28 Million, making up 6.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 2.5 Million shares worth around $353.8 Million, which represents about 5.15% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored