In the last trading session, 4,384,710 shares of the TherapeuticsMD, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.67 Million. TXMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.93, offering almost -106.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.14% since then. We note from TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 Million.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TXMD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 352.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXMD is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +604.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 111.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) projections and forecasts

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.66 percent over the past six months and at a 13.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +47.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.46 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. to make $24.95 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.9 Million and $12.25 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 103.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.6%. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -21.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.6% per year for the next five years.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.21% of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares, and 54.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.88%. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. stock is held by 194 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 19.06 Million shares worth $30.11 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.24% or 18.69 Million shares worth $29.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 9113512 shares worth $14.4 Million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 8.19 Million shares worth around $10.97 Million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored