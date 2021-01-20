In today’s recent session, 2,267,330 shares of the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TENX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.91 Million. TENX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -19.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 89.45% since then. We note from Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 Million.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TENX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX): Trading Information Today

Instantly TENX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.72- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.2692 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is 1.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TENX is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +110.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33%. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 32.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.25%. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.01% of the shares, which is about 2.02 Million shares worth $3.11 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.75% or 599.1 Thousand shares worth $922.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 31497 shares worth $34.02 Thousand, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12.2 Thousand shares worth around $18.79 Thousand, which represents about 0.1% of the total shares outstanding.

