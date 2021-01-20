In the last trading session, 1,809,951 shares of the Talos Energy Inc.(NYSE:TALO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.08, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $900.58 Million. TALO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -159.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.87% since then. We note from Talos Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 897.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.92 Million.

Talos Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TALO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Talos Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO): Trading Information

Instantly TALO has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.66 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.1458 over the last five days. On the other hand, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TALO is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) projections and forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +38.15 percent over the past six months and at a -129.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -33%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -3000% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -109.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -28.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.06 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. to make $225.01 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $233.24 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.3%. Talos Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -77.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.48% of Talos Energy Inc. shares, and 88.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.55%. Talos Energy Inc. stock is held by 192 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 35.03% of the shares, which is about 25.58 Million shares worth $165Million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with 26.28% or 19.19 Million shares worth $123.78 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2074193 shares worth $13.65 Million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.51 Million shares worth around $12.44 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored