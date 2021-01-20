In the last trading session, 1,354,531 shares of the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:WISA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around -$0.3 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.07 Million. WISA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.2, offering almost -164.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.32% since then. We note from Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WISA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA): Trading Information

Although WISA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.86- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.1348 over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 722.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 265.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 137.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISA is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +263.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) projections and forecasts

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +60.42 percent over the past six months and at a 81.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. to make $810Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $430Million and $490Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.51% of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. shares, and 3.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.59%. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Ingalls & Snyder being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 75.24 Thousand shares worth $142.96 Thousand.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.46% or 35.7 Thousand shares worth $67.83 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 94657 shares worth $250.84 Thousand, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 1.17 Thousand shares worth around $2.22 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

