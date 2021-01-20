In the last trading session, 1,644,005 shares of the Steel Connect, Inc.(NASDAQ:STCN) were traded, and its beta was 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.56 Million. STCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -10.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.15% since then. We note from Steel Connect, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 409.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.82 Million.

Steel Connect, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STCN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Steel Connect, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN): Trading Information

Instantly STCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.65 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.89% year-to-date, but still up 0.4057 over the last five days. On the other hand, Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) is 0.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1410.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STCN is forecast to be at a low of $22.5 and a high of $22.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1410.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1410.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.5%. Steel Connect, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.29% of Steel Connect, Inc. shares, and 47.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.28%. Steel Connect, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Steel Partners Holdings, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 28.96% of the shares, which is about 18.18 Million shares worth $9.86 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.88% or 2.44 Million shares worth $1.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1337900 shares worth $1.05 Million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held roughly 1Million shares worth around $542.41 Thousand, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.

