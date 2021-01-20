In the last trading session, 21,063,908 shares of the Snap Inc.(NYSE:SNAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.39, and it changed around $0.08 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.08 Billion. SNAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.39, offering almost -13.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.34% since then. We note from Snap Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.67 Million.

Snap Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SNAP as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Snap Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP): Trading Information

Instantly SNAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $57.39 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0734 over the last five days. On the other hand, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.31, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNAP is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $72.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) projections and forecasts

Snap Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +99.41 percent over the past six months and at a 43.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +133.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $851.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Snap Inc. to make $692.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $560.89 Million and $462.48 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Snap Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.17% of Snap Inc. shares, and 61.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.26%. Snap Inc. stock is held by 701 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.2% of the shares, which is about 113.65 Million shares worth $2.97 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.94% or 85.71 Million shares worth $2.24 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 33440719 shares worth $1.32 Billion, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 28.89 Million shares worth around $754.31 Million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored