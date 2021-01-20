In the last trading session, 5,842,460 shares of the United Microelectronics Corporation(NYSE:UMC) were traded, and its beta was 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.57, and it changed around -$0.42 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.77 Billion. UMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.28, offering almost -7.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.06% since then. We note from United Microelectronics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 Million.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UMC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC): Trading Information

Although UMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.28 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0985 over the last five days. On the other hand, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.43, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UMC is forecast to be at a low of $4.46 and a high of $11.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to make $1.48 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 Billion and $1.4 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.1%. United Microelectronics Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 39.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

UMC Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.2% per year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares, and 4.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.28%. United Microelectronics Corporation stock is held by 167 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 21.35 Million shares worth $102.28 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 12.96% or 18.56 Million shares worth $88.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 13574058 shares worth $71.94 Million, making up 9.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund held roughly 2.97 Million shares worth around $15.74 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.

