In the last trading session, 1,651,879 shares of the Surface Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:SURF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.42, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $545.88 Million. SURF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.55, offering almost -0.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.72% since then. We note from Surface Oncology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Surface Oncology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SURF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Surface Oncology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF): Trading Information

Instantly SURF has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.55 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.1918 over the last five days. On the other hand, Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SURF is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) projections and forecasts

Surface Oncology, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +127.46 percent over the past six months and at a 105.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +91.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -68.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 261.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. to make $26.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $439Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3772.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Surface Oncology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -495.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Surface Oncology, Inc. shares, and 66.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.3%. Surface Oncology, Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.42% of the shares, which is about 4.65 Million shares worth $32.05 Million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 9.53% or 3.88 Million shares worth $26.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2536207 shares worth $23.43 Million, making up 6.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 925.12 Thousand shares worth around $7.75 Million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.

