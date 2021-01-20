In today’s recent session, 1,791,062 shares of the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:SWBI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.53, and it changed around -$1.24 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09 Billion. SWBI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.57, offering almost -20.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.29% since then. We note from Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 Million.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SWBI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): Trading Information Today

Although SWBI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.80 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0648 over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWBI is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) projections and forecasts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +24.19 percent over the past six months and at a 298.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +484.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.5%. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -435.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

SWBI Dividend Yield

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 – March 08, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.65% of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares, and 68.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.41%. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. stock is held by 263 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.16% of the shares, which is about 5.13 Million shares worth $79.6 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 8.16% or 4.57 Million shares worth $70.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1460626 shares worth $22.67 Million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $22.27 Million, which represents about 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

