In today’s recent session, 10,952,021 shares of the BioLineRx Ltd.(NASDAQ:BLRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around -$0.7 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.17 Million. BLRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.72, offering almost -50.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.09% since then. We note from BioLineRx Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 Million.

BioLineRx Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BLRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX): Trading Information Today

Although BLRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.28- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.1206 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 412.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLRX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +790.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 102.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BioLineRx Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 45.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares, and 28.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.18%. BioLineRx Ltd. stock is held by 26 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.24% of the shares, which is about 1.69 Million shares worth $2.77 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.3% or 768.34 Thousand shares worth $1.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored