In the last trading session, 2,633,854 shares of the Qurate Retail, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRTEA) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.72, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.89 Billion. QRTEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.54, offering almost -7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.32% since then. We note from Qurate Retail, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 Million.

Qurate Retail, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended QRTEA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Qurate Retail, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA): Trading Information

Although QRTEA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.51 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0353 over the last five days. On the other hand, Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.7, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QRTEA is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.42 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Qurate Retail, Inc. to make $3.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.17 Billion and $2.92 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.5%. Qurate Retail, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -164.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.4% per year for the next five years.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.35% of Qurate Retail, Inc. shares, and 97.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.8%. Qurate Retail, Inc. stock is held by 468 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.81% of the shares, which is about 61.31 Million shares worth $440.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.74% or 33.88 Million shares worth $243.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 35580476 shares worth $255.47 Million, making up 9.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held roughly 13.03 Million shares worth around $93.56 Million, which represents about 3.36% of the total shares outstanding.

