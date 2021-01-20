In the last trading session, 1,661,909 shares of the Phoenix New Media Limited(NYSE:FENG) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.01 Million. FENG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -70.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.74% since then. We note from Phoenix New Media Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 871.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Phoenix New Media Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FENG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG): Trading Information

Instantly FENG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.595 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.2302 over the last five days. On the other hand, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is -0.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 711.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 515.87 day(s).

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.9%. Phoenix New Media Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.29% per year for the next five years.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.58% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares, and 23.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.57%. Phoenix New Media Limited stock is held by 36 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $2.14 Million.

International Value Advisers, LLC, with 5.11% or 1.69 Million shares worth $2.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1492694 shares worth $1.84 Million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 154.01 Thousand shares worth around $206.38 Thousand, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.

