In the last trading session, 1,098,989 shares of the Personalis, Inc.(NASDAQ:PSNL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.79, and it changed around $5.18 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.9 Billion. PSNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.25, offering almost -0.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.25% since then. We note from Personalis, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 949.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.02 Million.

Personalis, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PSNL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Personalis, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL): Trading Information

Instantly PSNL has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $49.27 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.2863 over the last five days. On the other hand, Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -16.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSNL is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) projections and forecasts

Personalis, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +171.66 percent over the past six months and at a 17.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -17.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.01 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Personalis, Inc. to make $20.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.15 Million and $19.16 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Personalis, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -99.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.4% per year for the next five years.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of Personalis, Inc. shares, and 84.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.3%. Personalis, Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Abingworth, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.46% of the shares, which is about 4.46 Million shares worth $96.7 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 9.29% or 3.62 Million shares worth $78.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6739994 shares worth $246.75 Million, making up 17.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.53 Million shares worth around $42.23 Million, which represents about 3.94% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored