In today’s recent session, 3,471,466 shares of the Perion Network Ltd.(NASDAQ:PERI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.07, and it changed around -$0.89 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $380.42 Million. PERI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.85, offering almost -36.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.76% since then. We note from Perion Network Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.04 Million.

Perion Network Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PERI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI): Trading Information Today

Although PERI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.87 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0703 over the last five days. On the other hand, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 273.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PERI is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) projections and forecasts

Perion Network Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +147.52 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +4.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -140% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $101.51 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. to make $74.29 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.26 Million and $66.05 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.2%. Perion Network Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 55.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.48% of Perion Network Ltd. shares, and 38.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.95%. Perion Network Ltd. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Private Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 2.04 Million shares worth $14.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.98% or 1.88 Million shares worth $13.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 447937 shares worth $3.13 Million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 217.91 Thousand shares worth around $2.77 Million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored