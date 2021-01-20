In today’s recent session, 2,609,686 shares of the Peloton Interactive, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTON) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $154.22, and it changed around $4.08 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.18 Billion. PTON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $171.09, offering almost -10.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.52% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.78 Million.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON): Trading Information Today

Instantly PTON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $171.0 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.016 over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $153.62, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTON is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $190. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) projections and forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +132.02 percent over the past six months and at a -240.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +140% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Peloton Interactive, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.1% per year for the next five years.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares, and 71.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.75%. Peloton Interactive, Inc. stock is held by 681 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.66% of the shares, which is about 17.02 Million shares worth $1.69 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 6.18% or 15.78 Million shares worth $1.57 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 14519198 shares worth $1.44 Billion, making up 5.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.49 Million shares worth around $544.74 Million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.

